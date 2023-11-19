Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 01:17 AM

Ayman Aftab Khan no more

Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 01:17 AM

Ayman Aftab Khan, a child education philanth-ropist, died yesterday at Combined Military Hospital in the capital. She was 78.

She was the wife of Brig Gen (retd) Shahedul Anam Khan, former associate editor of The Daily Star.

Ayman was the former headteacher of Torch International School, formerly known as Torch Kindergarten.

The deceased, sister of Shaheed Munier Chowdhury, National Professor Kabir Chowdhury, noted actress Ferdousi Majumdar and Language Movement activist Nadera Begum, has left behind her husband, son Khursheed Khan, and daughter Atia Anam.

She will be buried at Banani Army Graveyard after a namaz-e-janaza at Mohakhali DOHS mosque after Zohr prayers today.

