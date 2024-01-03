Ayesha Khanam remembered

Yesterday was the death anniversary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad president and freedom fighter Ayesha Khanam -- a guardian of the women's movement in Bangladesh, who dedicated her life to the rights of deprived, oppressed and disenfranchised women.

Marking the day, the Parishad organised a commemorative event at its headquarters in the capital's Segun Bagicha.

Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem and its General Secretary Maleka Banu, among others, spoke at the event.