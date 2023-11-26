Awareness must to prevent thalassemia

Speakers tell discussion

Speakers at views-exchange yesterday stressed the need for creating awareness to prevent thalassemia.

They also suggested making blood test mandatory before marriage, said a press release.

­Amjad Khan Chowdhury Memorial Hospital (AKCMH) organised the event at Amjad Khan Chowdhury Nursing College and PRAN Agro Ltd's factory in Natore in collaboration with Bangladesh Thalassemia Samity Hospital.

At the programme, speakers focused on creating awareness, prevention tools and protocol for treatment of thalassemia. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused when the body doesn't make enough of a protein called hemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.

Uzma Chowdhury, chairman of AKCMH and director (corporate finance) of PRAN-RFL Group presided over the programme. Dr AKM Ekramul Hossain, executive director of Bangladesh Thalassemia Samity Hospital, and Dr Kabirul Islam, chief medical officer, were also present.