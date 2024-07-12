Awareness key to reduce C-section

Says health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday said the number of caesarean operation is increasing in the country. The more we can reduce the number of C-section, the better, he added.

He said this at a programme at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall in the capital, marking World Population Day.

Sen also said, "The number of C-section in private clinics and hospitals is very high. We want to reduce this number."

He emphasised the government's commitment to reducing the number of caesarean operation and said, "My humble request to those of you who work at the village level, explain to the people [pregnant mothers] that they should undergo health check-ups at community clinics and upazila health complexes regularly and on time."

Saying that the number of C-sections is prevailing at every corner of the country, the health minister said it has become necessary to find out the root cause behind the rising number.

"There is a tendency to opt for C-section when a pregnant mother has already undergone C-section in the past. That cannot be an answer. We need to find out the reason why it happened the first time," he added.