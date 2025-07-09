Awami League should be punished as a party: Fakhrul

Stating that Sheikh Hasina is solely responsible for the killing of thousands of people, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that the Awami League should also be punished as a party.

He made the remarks after visiting a BNP leader undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital.

He was responding to journalists' queries about a BBC report that verified an audio recording of a phone call which showed that the deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Bangladesh last year was authorised by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said, "Every member of the Awami League should be held accountable. They must be brought under the law. The trial of Sheikh Hasina has already begun. We are hopeful that all those involved in this massacre (July massacre) and fascist attacks will be brought to face trial."

BNP leader Fakhrul also said the BNP is the biggest victim of the Awami League's repression, persecution, killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances.

"There are 112 cases filed against me, and I've been sent to jail 13 times," he added.

Urging those who believe elections are unnecessary to reconsider, Fakhrul said the BNP has fought the greatest battle for democracy, and everyone must unite to save the country.

"It is the responsibility of political parties to put the country back on track. Those who say elections are not necessary should rethink. Elections are essential for the people," he said.