Awami League doesn’t hold programme

The Awami League did not hold any programme marking the 20th anniversary of the August 21 grenade attack on an AL rally in Dhaka that killed at least 24 people.

On this day in 2004, during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government's tenure, the attack targeted an anti-terrorism rally organised by the AL, with the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina the apparent target.

Every year, the AL placed floral wreaths at the Martyr's Altar in front of the AL's central office.

However, the party did not announce any such programme this year. The AL has been in disarray since party president Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post as prime minister.