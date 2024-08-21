Avoid crowding at hospitals

Says home adviser after visiting injured protesters

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said the government is taking all necessary measures to assist those injured during the recent student-led protests.

During a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) around 9:30am yesterday, the adviser inquired about the condition of injured individuals receiving treatment.

He spoke with patients and their relatives, and discussed the situation with the hospital director and medical staff.

"The government is doing everything necessary for the injured," he said after his visit.

The adviser also urged the public not to gather at the hospital to see the injured, in order to avoid overcrowding and to ensure proper care for the patients.

Meanwhile, Farooq-E-Azam Bir Pratik, adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said he hasn't watched television for the past 15 years.

He was talking to local officials and residents after visiting the graves of his parents at his ancestral home Chattogram.

"Whenever I turn on the TV, all I see is misinformation, which is why I haven't watched television for 15 years," he added.

"The interim government is sincerely working for the welfare and development of the people," he said.