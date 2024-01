Two egrets soar over the net cast by fishermen in Rangamati's Kaptai lake early in the morning to get their own haul of goodies. This resourceful lake provides a habitat for various fish species, including chapila, kachki, niletika, kal baush, mrigel, and carp. When larger birds gather to catch some fish alongside the fishermen, the harmony between the natural world and the livelihood of the locals come alive -- creating a perfect avian symphony.