Autorickshaws risky, yet vital for livelihoods

Says adviser Fouzul Kabir

Battery-run autorickshaws pose safety concerns and should be removed from the capital's streets, said Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan yesterday.

He, however, acknowledged their role as a vital source of employment for many people, highlighting the challenge of balancing regulation with livelihoods.

The adviser was speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat on the overall situation and condition of highways in Dhaka.

"Ideally, these vehicles are risky and cause traffic jams. They should be removed. But one thing must be remembered -- they provide jobs for many people. We're not in a position to offer alternative employment. Behind every autorickshaw, there is a family whose livelihood depends on it," he said.

The adviser also said battery-powered rickshaws are using electricity illegally, and the electricity department has been instructed to take action to stop illegal charging.

Local Government Division Secretary Rezaul Maksud Jahedi said they have made a regulation to control autorickshaws in Dhaka city. "We've also arranged training for the drivers so they understand and follow traffic rules," he added.