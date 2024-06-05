Automobile repair shops to come under regulations

The authority is going to bring automobile repair shops under a regulation to ensure quality.

Such shops have increased in recent years with the rise in the number of vehicles.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has already formed a committee to give recommendations on how those workshops could be given licence following the rules of the Road Transport Act.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder yesterday revealed the information while exchanging views with the members of Reporters for Rail and Road, an organisation of reporters working on rail, road and transport related issues, at BRTA headquarters.

As per the section 64 of the Road Transport Act-2018, no person or organisation will be allowed to open or operate a workshop without receiving a licence from the authority and paying a certain amount of fine.

The workshops, which were established even before the enforcement of the act, have to take licence, it said.

A person or organisation may face fine up to Tk 1 lakh and the authority may seal off the workshop in violation of the act.

BRTA officials said thousands of workshops mushroomed in the country to repair vehicles or building bodies for automobiles.

But many of those workshops use sub-standard materials compromising the standard of the vehicles, which is ultimately posing serious risk for road safety, they said.

BRTA is going to bring these workshops under the regulation around one and a half year after the rules of Road Transport Act-2018, came into force in December 2022.

BRTA, under the section 156 of the rules, on April 29 formed a committee at every division to give recommendations on how to provide licenses to the workshops, a BRTA official said.

SPEED LIMIT, OTHER ISSUES

Talking at the programme, Nur Mohammad said they have enacted the Speed Limit Guideline considering many things including the roadside environment to reduce road crashes.

Mahbub-E-Rabbai, director (road safety) of BRTA, said the United Nations has endorsed the setting of a 30km per hour maximum speed limit wherever pedestrians, cyclists or other vulnerable road users mix with motor vehicles.

"So, we have to comply with the matter too," he added.

Faruk Ahmed, deputy director (engineering) of BRTA gave a presentation on BRTA activities and initiatives while Reporters for Rail and Road President Anowar Hossain, its General Secretary Tawhidul Islam, were also spoke at the programme.