Auto-rickshaw burnt in Dhaka as miscreants hurl crude bomb

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw was burnt when miscreants hurled a crude bomb at the vehicle on Kazi Alauddin Road in Dhaka this morning during the first day of BNP's 48-hour hartal across the country.

The incident occurred around 8:30am, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Duty officer Ershad Hossain said miscreants hurled one or more crude bombs on the three-wheeler outside the boundary of the fire service headquarters.

The firefighters soon extinguished the blaze, he said.

The 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and its allies began at 6:00am to protest the Election Commission's announcement of the polls schedule.

This is the second round of hartal called by the BNP since October 28. It has also enforced five rounds of blockades in the last 20 days.