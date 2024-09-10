Authorities decide to abolish gono rooms at DU

Students are set to return to classes at Dhaka University after more than two and a half months, as authorities decided to resume academic activities from September 22.

An instruction was given to the provosts of residential halls to take action in this regard in a meeting of the provost standing committee yesterday.

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of DU, presided over the meeting. In the meeting, a decision was taken to abolish gono rooms (rooms where large number of students stay in cramped spaces) in all residential halls of the university.

Additionally, a decision was made to make the games rooms of residential halls suitable for co-educational activities, as per a press release issued after the meeting.

Amid student protests, the government closed all educational institutions on July 16.

But classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1 when teachers went on strike in protest of a new pension scheme.