Authorities alone cannot control mosquitoes

Says LGRD minister and DNCC mayor

The government alone cannot control breeding grounds of mosquitoes, said LGRD minister Md Tazul Islam yesterday.

He urged people to help public representatives to this end.

He was speaking at a canal cleaning programme in the capital's Uttara.

Speaking at the programme, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam echoed the minister. " The city corporation alone cannot control mosquitoes," he said.

"Aedes mosquitoes grow in clean water accumulated in people's homes and offices. Everyone should take responsibility for their houses, offices or working places to prevent Aedes mosquitoes from breeding," he added.

In a separate programme, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh commented that the death rate of dengue is higher in Bangladesh due to lack of proper healthcare.

"Something we noticed last year – many patients were told at the initial stage that they could be treated at home instead of being hospitalised. Later on, the patients' condition worsened. As a result, when they were later admitted, they could not be given proper treatment. Due to this, the death rate is high," Taposh said.