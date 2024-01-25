Australian who moved to Khulna for love passes away

Australian artist Malcolm Keith Arnold, who famously moved to Khulna for love, has passed away at 76. His demise occurred at his Sonadanga residence around 6:00pm yesterday, following a prolonged illness.

Amirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Investigations at Sonadanga Model Police Station, shared the procedural details: "Upon receiving news of Malcolm's death, we immediately notified our seniors and contacted the Australian High Commission. They have authorized the burial."

"Malcolm's family has been informed, following senior officials' guidance. He will be laid to rest in the Basupara graveyard, with paperwork from the local councilor," he added.

Halima Begum, Malcolm's wife, recounted his last moments: "After dinner and taking his medicine on Tuesday night, Malcolm fell asleep. The next morning, he struggled to breathe and soon after asking for his mouth spray, he passed away."

She said they rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where his death was officially confirmed.

"The doctors attributed his death to a stroke, exacerbated by heart disease and diabetes. Malcolm was a kind soul, converting to Islam for me. Despite having family in Australia, he chose to stay in Bangladesh, expressing a wish to be buried here."

Halima shared the coordination with his Australian family and authorities, ensuring Malcolm's final wishes were respected: "His Australian family agreed to his burial in Bangladesh. After notifying the police and obtaining necessary permissions, we plan to bury him at the Basupara graveyard."

Reflecting on their history, Halima revealed that they first met in 2001 when Malcolm visited Mongla, where she worked for World Vision. After a personal health crisis, she reached out to Malcolm in 2003, which led to his move to Bangladesh. They married in 2004.

Malcolm's life in Khulna, marked by his love and artistic spirit, leaves a legacy of cultural blending and personal devotion, symbolizing a journey not just across continents, but also of the heart.