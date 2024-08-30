Bangladesh
Australia to give AUS$1 billion to flood victims

Acting envoy meets CA
The way ahead for Bangladesh-Australia trade relations

Acting Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Nardia Simpson, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus, at the state guesthouse Jamuna yesterday.

During the meeting, she expressed condolences for the loss of lives during the student-led protests and reaffirmed Australia's commitment to working with the interim government of Bangladesh.

Their discussions covered a wide range of issues, including security in the Bay of Bengal, the Rohingya crisis, human rights, economic cooperation, tax tariffs, and minority rights.

Simpson highlighted Australia's ongoing efforts to promote peacebuilding, culture, and leadership development in the Rohingya camps. She also announced that Australia would donate AUS $1 billion to support flood-affected people in Bangladesh.

The chief adviser expressed gratitude for Australia's generosity and called for investment, increased trade, and other forms of assistance from the country.

