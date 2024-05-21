Australia foreign minister arrives today

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Dhaka on a two-day visit today to deepen the bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, and to find practical solutions to shared challenges such as climate change, regional maritime security and smuggling.

This would be the first leg of her regional visit before Singapore aimed at advancing Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

The visit by Penny Wong undertakes the first visit to Bangladesh as Australia enhances its engagement with the Indian Ocean region.

In Dhaka, she would meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and other government officials, she said in a statement yesterday.

Australia and Bangladesh have significant people-to-people links, with over 50,000 people in Australia born in Bangladesh. The two-way trade now stands at around US$ 4 billion.

Penny Wong will also travel to Cox's Bazar, where she will see how Australia's humanitarian assistance is delivering practical support to displaced Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities.