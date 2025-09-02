August sees 39 dengue deaths

A total of 39 people died from dengue while 10,496 cases were reported in the month of August, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of dengue patients in July was 10,684 while the health authorities logged 41 deaths.

Meanwhile, 552 new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 32,028 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 122, as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

Currently, 1,584 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.