Aug 5 violence: Death toll in Savar raises to 36

Hospitals in Savar have reported 36 deaths from violent daylong clashes between police-backed Awami League operatives and protesters on August 5 – mostly caused by gunshot wounds.

Yusuf, duty manager of Enam Medical College Hospital, said that 27-year-old Sadek succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment yesterday, taking the number of bodies in the hospital to 16.

Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital in Ashulia reported 10 bullet-riddled bodies, including one unknown victim.

Earlier, Ashulia Women and Children Hospital confirmed the death of three people while another victim died in Habib Clinic in Ashulia.

The charred bodies of four people were found in front of Ashulia Police Station after the clashes during the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Three of them were in a police van and the other on the street.

Two bodies were hanging from the footbridge in the Baipail area. Locals believe both of them were police personnel.