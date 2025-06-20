Aug 5 to be Student-People Uprising Day, public holiday

Bangladesh
Bss, Dhaka
Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:04 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:34 AM

august 5 public holiday in Bangladesh
Photo: videograb

The government has decided to declare August 5 a public holiday, to be observed as Student-People Uprising Day.

The day will be officially celebrated every year.

The decision was made at a meeting of the advisory council at the State Guest House Jamuna yesterday.

After the meeting, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy that a preliminary decision had been made to celebrate August 5 as the Student-People Uprising Day.

The matter will be finalised next Sunday and a gazette notification may be issued the following day, he added.

August 5 is going to be a national day, so the Student-People Uprising Day will be celebrated every year in the future, he said.

The Awami League regime fell on August 5 last year amid a mass uprising.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present at the press briefing.

