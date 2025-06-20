Aug 5 to be Student-People Uprising Day, public holiday
The government has decided to declare August 5 a public holiday, to be observed as Student-People Uprising Day.
The day will be officially celebrated every year.
The decision was made at a meeting of the advisory council at the State Guest House Jamuna yesterday.
After the meeting, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy that a preliminary decision had been made to celebrate August 5 as the Student-People Uprising Day.
The matter will be finalised next Sunday and a gazette notification may be issued the following day, he added.
August 5 is going to be a national day, so the Student-People Uprising Day will be celebrated every year in the future, he said.
The Awami League regime fell on August 5 last year amid a mass uprising.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present at the press briefing.
