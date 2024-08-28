Aug 4 cop killings: Four AL leaders and 6,000 unnamed sued

A case was filed yesterday against four local Awami League leaders and around 6,000 unnamed individuals on charges of killing 15 police personnel at Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj on August 4.

The accused AL leaders are: AL's Enayetpur union unit President Ahmed Mostafa Khan Bachchu, Secretary Ajgar Ali, Khukni Union Parishad Chairman and also AL's union unit President Mulluk Chand, and Bhangabari Union Parishad Chairman Johurul Islam Bhuiyan.

Enayetpur Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Malek filed the case.

According to the case statement, the accused often forced the police to fulfil their illegal demands. On August 4, when police did not listen to them, the accused attacked the police station and beat up police personnel.

A few law enforcers sheltered in many areas, but the attackers dragged them back to the police station and mercilessly beat them to death.

At least 15 police personnel were killed during the attack. Thirteen died on the spot, and two others died in hospital. Attackers also vandalised and torched the police station.

Enayetpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hasibullah Hasib said they have recorded the case and are investigating it.

"Police are trying to nab the culprits," he said.

Upon visiting the Enayetpur Police Station on Monday, our correspondent found it abandoned.Operations of the station are being run from a privately-owned building in the area.