Aug 4 cop killings: 4 AL leaders, 6k unnamed people sued

A case was filed yesterday against around 6,000 unnamed accused and four local Awami League leaders on charge of killing 15 police personnel at Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj on August 4.

The accused AL leaders are: AL's Enayetpur union unit President Ahmed Mostafa Khan Bachchu, Secretary Ajgar Ali, Khukni union parishad Chairman and also AL's union unit President Mulluk Chand. and Bhangabari union parishad Chairman Johurul Islam Bhuiyan.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abdul Malek of Enayetpur Police Station filed the case with the police station.

According to the case statement, the accused often forced police to fulfil their illegal demands. On August 4, when police did not listen to them, the accused attacked the police station and beat up police personnel.

A few law enforcers took shelter in different areas but the attackers brought them and mercilessly beat them to death.

At least 15 police personnel were killed during the attack. Thirteen died on the spot and two others died in hospital. Attackers vandalised and torched the police station .

Officer-in-Charge of Enayetpur Police Station Hasibullah Hasib said they have recorded the case and are investigating it.

"Police are trying to nab the culprits," he said.

Upon visiting the Enayetpur Police Station on Monday, our correspondent found it abandoned.

Operations of the station are being run from a privately-owned building in the area.