Audiobooks: when stories come alive

While taking a stroll at the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela yesterday, a voice narrating a passage from Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's classic "Adarsha Hindu Hotel" grabbed this correspondent's attention.

Intrigued, he followed the trail and discovered a unique stall inside Suhrawardy Udyan -- Kahinik Audiobooks.

Here, stories come alive not through words, but through narration. The audio books have brought a breath of fresh air to this edition of the fair, enchanting visitors with narratives that transcend the pages.

This innovative approach changes the typical Boi Mela experience, providing a modern and accessible way to engage people with books and Bangla literature.

According to the stall officials, currently Kahinik has over 100 books in its store, reaching over 25 countries and making Bangla literature accessible to global readers.

Beyond Kahinik, two other stalls, Kabbik and ShunBoi, located on the Bangla Academy premises, have also been capturing the attention of booklovers.

Launched in 2022, Kabbik already has over 2,500 audiobooks in its library, offering a diverse selection of genres including horror, thriller, classics, poetry, children's content and others. Shunboi, another platform, has released 300 audiobooks and plans to expand its library in the coming months.

These stalls are attracting large crowds at the fair, both young and old alike.

One Tuhin Alam from Uttara, said, "I've already registered on their app. Numerous books are available for listening at Kahinik Audiobooks, and visitors can enjoy a specific duration of free listening time."

Md Salman, another youth, said, "Listening to my favourite stories is fun but I also value the scent of physical books; after all, stories aren't the only thing that matters."

Contacted, Kahinik co-founder Imrad Zulkarnine said, "While hundreds of other stalls offer pages to turn, we tried to do something unique that can bring stories closer to booklovers, where they can access favourite stories from any place, at home, workplace or in a traffic jam."

He said it's a platform for writers, publishers, and storytellers to showcase their work, bypassing traditional barriers and connecting directly with their audience.

"Currently, we are collaborating with 16 publishers," Imrad added.