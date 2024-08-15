Attempt counter-revolution and you won't live to see consequences: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, one of the key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today issued a stern warning against those attempting to launch a counter revolution, saying their existence will be erased.

"Let us be clear: if anyone dares to do this [mount a counter-revolution] again or if we witness any attempt to mount any counter-revolution, you will not live to see the consequences from the students and people," he declared.

Sarjis further warned, "If you wish to preserve your existence, do not dare to utter a single word against the students and the people."

He made these remarks to reporters during a demonstration in front of the National Museum as part of "Resistance Week" called for thwarting any potential counter-revolution on August 15.

Earlier, a group of students led by Sarjis came in a procession to Shahbagh. They occupied the Shahbagh intersection for about 10 minutes, chanting various slogans, before moving to the National Museum.