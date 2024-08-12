Attacks on minorities: Form special tribunals to try culprits

Demand leaders of minority communities

Leaders of the minority organisations yesterday demanded the formation of special tribunals to expedite the trials of those who were involved in the attacks on minorities and compensation for the victims.

They placed the demands at the demonstrations that continued for the third straight day in the capital and elsewhere in the country, organised under the banners of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

In the capital, the central rally was held in front of the National Museum.

"This is our country. We were born here. We will give our lives, but we will not leave this country," said Basudev Dhar, president of the Puja Udjapan Parishad, while speaking at the rally.

Following the rally, the protesters brought out a procession, which ended at the Central Shaheed Minar premises, where another rally was held.

There, they placed several other demands, which included the allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats for members of minority communities and the enactment of a minority protection law.

In Sylhet, several thousand people from all walks of life protested against vandalism, arson, attacks, and looting of Hindu houses and temples in different parts of the country.

As part of the nationwide programme, a rally was held in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar premises.

"The main goal of the recent uprising was to establish a society without discrimination. But in the present context, it is evident that minorities are being oppressed all over the country. We strongly protest it," said Himadri Shekhar Roy, a professor at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

In Narayanganj, several hundred people from the Hindu community brought out a protest procession for the second consecutive day.

The protesters started the procession around 4:00pm from the Shahid Minar area followed by a sit-in at the Chashara intersection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi, a prominent cultural organisation, also held a rally in the Shahid Minar area.

In Barishal, a protest rally was held in front of the Ashwinikumar Hall area which was joined by around a thousand members of the Hindu community around 3:00pm.

Later, they brought out a procession from the area which marched through different major streets of the city.

In Lalmonirhat, defying the heavy rain, several thousand people from the Hindu community formed a human chain at the Mission Mor in the town at 10:30am.

In Patuakhali, two separate programmes were held under the banners of "Sanatan Nagorik and Students" and "Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council".

Sanatan Nagorik and Students formed a human chain in front of Patuakhali Central Shaheed Minar around noon. They later submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner demanding an end to communal violence.

Meanwhile, the district unit of Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council brought out a procession from Patuakhali cremation grounds around 3:00pm.

In Pabna, over a thousand people from the Hindu community brought out a protest procession from the Joy Kalibari Temple area and paraded through the major streets in town.

In Joypurhat, around 4,000 people staged demonstrations and formed a human chain protesting the attacks on Hindu properties across the country.

They gathered at the Zero-point area of the town around 11:00am, where they formed a human chain.

In Cumilla, around a thousand people held a rally in the Town hall field area of the city as part of the nationwide protest programme to end violence against minority communities.