Attacks on minorities: 258 incidents in first half of 2025

Says Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad

At least 258 incidents of attacks on minorities, including 27 murders, took place across the country in the first six months of 2025, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council).

Presenting the data at a press briefing at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday, the council said that from January to June, there were 27 murders; 20 incidents of violence against women, including rape; and 59 attacks on places of worship involving vandalism, looting, and arson.

It also reported 21 arrests or incidents of torture following blasphemy allegations; 87 attacks on homes and businesses; and 12 cases of forceful occupation of property, including houses, land, and commercial spaces.

Additionally, the council recorded four incidents of physical assault or forced resignation; 12 attacks on indigenous communities; and 16 other incidents such as abduction, disruption of religious ceremonies, and various forms of intimidation.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the figures or claims presented.

Manindra Kumar Nath, acting general secretary of the parishad, said the data reflects a continuation of violence against minorities, which intensified after the 2024 political transition.

"Between August 4 and December 31, 2024, we documented 2,184 incidents. With the 258 reported in the first half of 2025, the total rises to 2,442 over the past 11 months."

Responding to earlier government criticism, Manindra said the council's figures are accurate and based on verified reports.

"The council is not making political accusations. We are drawing attention to repeated attacks on religious minorities. These incidents happened to real people, and it is the government's duty to investigate and act."

He also questioned the government's commitment to inclusive reforms. "What kind of reform excludes 10 percent of the population?" he asked. "This shows a mindset that values political and private interests over building an inclusive nation."

Manindra added that while every citizen has the right to political affiliation, it should never lead to violence or persecution.

"No one deserves to be silenced or targeted for their identity or beliefs. Such actions have no place in a civilised society."

The council's co-presidents Professor Nim Chandra Bhowmik and Nirmol Rozario, and presidium member Kajal Debnath, were also present at the event.