Attack on police in Adabor: 102 rounded up in retaliation

15 sent to jail; families claim innocence

Autorickshaw driver Alamgir Hossain, 35, had just moved into a one-room flat in Adabor's Balur Math area with his wife and two daughters on Monday.

Exhausted from shifting household belongings all day, he went to bed early, said his wife, Julefa Begum.

Around 1:00am, the family was woken by knocks on the door. "When I opened it, I saw several policemen. They asked my husband to get dressed, saying he was needed for questioning, and then took him away," Julefa told The Daily Star.

Around the same time, 45-year-old mason Habibur Rahman was also detained from a nearby house, along with his two sons -- Nazmul Hossain, 18, and Mohammad Nadim, 22.

They were among 102 people rounded up in overnight police drives in Adabor.

Adabor Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Jakaria said the arrests were made after a constable was stabbed during a police operation.

The operation followed a call to the national emergency helpline 999 earlier that night around 10:30pm.

During that call, police were informed that a youth had been confined in the Shyamoli Housing area, OC Jakaria said.

When a four-member police team went to the spot, they were attacked by unidentified assailants, who stabbed constable Al-Amin and vandalised a police vehicle, he added.

Following the attack, police launched a sweeping raid in the area, detaining 102 people on suspicion.

Of them, 15 were sentenced to 10–15 days in jail by a mobile court yesterday, while the rest were released after signing bonds.

"Innocent individuals were released after giving bonds. Only 15 people -- found to be involved in the incident -- were sentenced," said OC Jakaria.

Among those sentenced were Alamgir and Habibur.

"My husband has typhoid. I went to the police station with his medicine and food, but there were too many people and I couldn't even speak to the officers. Just now I learned he has been sent to Keraniganj," said Almagir's wife Julefa yesterday evening.

Breaking into tears, she added, "He is an innocent man. They dragged him out of bed in the middle of the night and sent him to jail. If he cannot work for 15 days, how will our family survive?"

Talking to families of the detainees yesterday, it emerged that most of those arrested were day labourers and working-class men.

Locals alleged that the assailants were outsiders who fled the area immediately after the attack. "The real perpetrators have not been arrested," said one resident.