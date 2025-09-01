Attack on Nur: Launch judicial probe within 48hrs

22 parties, including BNP, tell govt

Leaders of 22 political parties, including BNP, yesterday demanded that the government form a judicial inquiry committee within 48 hours to investigate the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and his party activists.

In a joint statement, the parties called for unity among anti-fascist forces and demanded the trial of the "fascist" Awami League, Jatiya Party, and their 14-party alliance. They also announced an "anti-fascist solidarity rally" at the Central Shaheed Minar to protest the attack on Nur and his colleagues.

The date of the rally will be announced soon.

While unveiling the demands at the Gono Odhikar Parishad's central office in Paltan, Dhaka, the leaders strongly condemned the incident and urged the immediate arrest of those responsible.

On August 29, Nur and five others sustained injuries after being beaten by police and army personnel. The assault followed clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists near the latter's Kakrail office in Dhaka.

The following day, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters at state guest house Jamuna that the government would conduct a judicial inquiry into the attack on Nur and his party members.