Attack on Nur: 22 parties give govt 48 hours to launch judicial probe

Leaders of 22 political parties, including the BNP, today demanded that the government form a judicial inquiry committee within 48 hours to investigate the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and his party activists.

The demand was made at a meeting held at the Gono Odhikar Parishad's central office in Paltan, Dhaka, where the leaders strongly condemned the incident and urged immediate arrest of those responsible.

In a joint statement, the parties called for unity among anti-fascist forces to resist the "fascist activities" of the Awami League, Jatiya Party, and their 14-party alliance. They also announced an "anti-fascist solidarity rally" at the Central Shaheed Minar to protest the attack on Nur and his colleagues. The date of the rally would be announced soon.

On August 29, Nur and five others sustained critical injuries after being beaten by police and army personnel. The assault followed clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists near the latter's Kakrail office in Dhaka.

The following day, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters at State Guest House Jamuna that the government would conduct a judicial inquiry into the attack on Nur and his party members.