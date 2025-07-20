Attack on NCP rally: 50 arrested in Gopalganj transferred to Pirojpur district jail

The arrestees were brought to Pirojpur due to a lack of space in Gopalganj District Jail

Fifty individuals arrested in connection with the attack on a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj have been transferred to Pirojpur District Jail.

The arrestees were brought to Pirojpur yesterday (Saturday) due to a lack of space in Gopalganj District Jail, said DM Akhtaruzzaman, jailer of Pirojpur District Jail.

Until midday today, a total of 686 prisoners, including the 50 mentioned, were being held in Pirojpur jail, which has a capacity of 590 inmates, he said.

However, despite the overcrowding, there were no difficulties in accommodating the prisoners, jailor Akhtaruzzaman claimed.

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in daylong running battles between law enforcers and Awami League followers in Gopalganj on July 16.

The clash ensued in Gopalganj – the home district of ousted AL leader Sheikh Hasina – over the attack on NCP's pre-scheduled "Long March to Gopalganj" programme at the town's Poura Park

Following the clashes, the government enforced an initial curfew from 8:00pm on July 16 until 6:00pm July 17 to bring the situation under control. Later, the government extended the curfew period.