Attack on forest officials condemned

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) yesterday sent a letter to the chief conservator of forests, expressing concern over a recent attack on forest officials in the Kaliakair area of Gazipur.

The letter, sent by Bela's lawyer advocate S Hasanul Banna of the Supreme Court, demanded immediate arrest and punishment of those involved in the incident.

On May 30, in the Chandra Beat of the Kaliakair Range in Gazipur, seven forest officials and employees were injured in an attack by around 30 miscreants, while trying to prevent forest land encroachment and tree felling.

The letter says around 30 miscreants cut down trees and built structures on government-reserved forest land. When forest officials intervened, they were attacked by the encroachers.

Additionally, the letter also highlights past incidents where forest officials were attacked and even killed by encroachers.

It mentioned deaths of Maheshkhali Forest Range Officer Mohammad Yusuf Uddin on August 7, 2020, and another forest officer in Cox's Bazar, Sazzaduzzaman, on March 31, this year.

"Due to failure to stop the encroachers, these criminals have become stronger, leading to another attack," the letter said.