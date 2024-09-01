Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Attack on DMCH doctors: culprits won't be spared, says health adviser

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum has assured that stern action will be taken against those involved in assaulting doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday.

She came up with the assurance at a press conference at the Secretariat following an indefinite work abstention enforced by the doctors at all public and private hospitals across the country today.

She also said those who are involved in the attack will be identified through the CCTV footage, and the attackers will not be spared.

However, she also urged the doctors to withdraw their work abstention for the sake of patients.

