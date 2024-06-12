Attack on BSF Man: BGB uses mike to caution people near border

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has issued a warning urging people to be cautious in Benapole border area following an attack on a member of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on the Maheshpur border on Monday night.

This afternoon, members of the Benapole ICP camp of the 49 BGB Battalion in Jashore were seen issuing the warning through loudspeakers to Bangladeshi residents in various villages and densely populated areas near the Benapole border, reports our Benapole correspondent.

BGB members indicated that BSF personnel might target Bangladeshi civilians or houses near the border. Therefore, Bangladeshi nationals are advised not to approach the border areas.

According to BGB officials, a BSF member was hacked and injured inside India near the Maheshpur border on Monday night. The BSF claims that the attackers were Bangladeshis, leading to concerns that the BSF might retaliate. As a result, BGB members have specifically requested that residents near the border exercise caution.

Benapole municipal councillor Kamal Hossain stated, "I was informed by the BGB that no one should go to the border area, not with cattle or for agricultural work."

Following this, people were informed via loudspeakers.

Mizanur Rahman, commander of the Benapole ICP Camp of the 49 BGB Battalion in Jashore, said the BSF alleges that Bangladeshi miscreants hacked a BSF member inside India across the Maheshpur border. Therefore, loudspeaker announcements are being made to protect residents near the border.

"No Bangladeshi civilians should go to the border until further notice," he added.