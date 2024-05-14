Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue May 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Atiqul vows to go tough on grabbers

Staff Correspondent
Tue May 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 12:00 AM

In the final year of his five-year tenure, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam wants to prioritise working for the newly-added 18 wards.

"In my last year of this term, the newly-added 18 wards will be my priority. We have a master plan for those wards, and the first phase of work is ongoing," he said.

Mayor Atiq made the remarks at a press conference on the occasion of fourth anniversary of the DNCC mayor and councillors at Gulshan Nagar Bhaban yesterday.

He said the waste management department is managing the Amin Bazar landfill by collecting and transporting an average of 3,500 tonnes of waste every day.

He said the drive against illegal occupation of canals in Dhaka city will continue.

Regarding dengue, he said, "We cannot control Aedes mosquito population without raising awareness. This year, we are providing Tk 50,000 to every councillor monthly for conducting mosquito control drives. Besides, DNCC is buying discarded waste to put an end to Aedes breeding."

DNCC will import BTI directly from the mother company this year, he added.

The mayor also said, "We have broadened the range of online services. Holding taxes and granting commercial licences are done electronically. Cashless transactions have been implemented at Gulshan-1 and Taltola markets. We've also introduced smart parking."

