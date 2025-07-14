ATAB seeks govt action to curb syndicate control in air ticket market

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) has urged urgent government intervention to stop "syndicate" control over the air ticket market, which it says has led to abnormal fare hikes and caused significant hardship for migrant workers and general passengers.

Despite government efforts to bring discipline to the sector, ATAB alleged that syndicate groups, in collusion with certain airlines and agents, are manipulating seat availability to artificially inflate ticket prices on high-demand Middle Eastern routes, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam, according to a recent press release.

Following excessive fare spikes between December last year and February this year, when tickets sold for nearly Tk 100,000 under group bookings and surged to Tk 170,000-180,000 in computer systems, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism issued a circular on February 11. The directive required passenger names, passport details, and copies to be submitted for ticket bookings, which temporarily helped reduce fares.

However, ATAB claimed that some airlines, including Egypt Air, Saudia, and certain budget carriers, are bypassing the directive by issuing tickets under false names, later changing them close to departure. This practice enables syndicates to resell tickets at inflated prices.

The association further alleged that some foreign agencies are securing block bookings from airlines without providing passenger names, and then selling the tickets through local syndicates. These tickets are often sold via informal channels, with proceeds repatriated abroad, contributing to economic leakage.

ATAB also said that deliberate flight reductions by certain airlines have worsened the situation by limiting seat availability.

The association stressed that without strict monitoring, full enforcement of government directives, and punitive action, syndicates will continue to manipulate the market – to the detriment of migrant workers, passengers, and the aviation sector's credibility.

"We request swift action to restore discipline in the air ticket market to ensure fair pricing and protect the interests of the public," ATAB said in a statement.