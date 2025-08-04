ATAB executive committee dissolved over allegations of irregularities

The commerce ministry today dissolved the current executive committee of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), the top organisation of the travel agents.

The decision was made in light of multiple allegations of irregularities, corruption, and embezzlement within the organisation, the ministry said in an office order.

It also said that ATAB's current committee was elected through an "illegal" voting process.

At the same time, allegations have been raised regarding the embezzlement of a large sum of money from shareholders through a platform named "ATAB Online".

The office order further stated that human chains were formed against the president and secretary general of the association due to allegations of the irregularities.

Meanwhile, a faction named "ATAB Songskar Parishad" applied for the appointment of an administrator to run the organisation's activities.

In this context, under Section 17 of the Trade Organization Act, 2022, the current board of directors of ATAB has been dissolved and Mutakabbir Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, has been appointed as the administrator, the order mentioned.

Mutakabbir will update the voter list and organise a fair and neutral election within 120 days.

Afterward, he will hand over responsibilities to the newly elected committee and inform the ministry.