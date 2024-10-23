Association of Private Universities wants equal opportunities, resources for all universities

They submitted a 13-point reform proposal to the UGC in this regard

The Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) yesterday submitted a 13-point reform proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC) including the removal of VAT and taxes on private universities, approval for PhD programmes and research in private universities.

Chairman of the APUB Md Sabur Khan presented the proposal to UGC) Chairman Prof SMA Faiz, addressing various issues and solutions related to the private university sector.

In the proposal, the APUB also proposed to allow private universities to establish branch campuses, allocate government khas land for campus construction, and create equal opportunities for both public and private universities, according to a press release.

In a press release, APUB said by addressing existing issues, private universities would enhance their international acceptance and reputation, contributing significantly to national development.

Their other proposals are – granting approval for skill-based education and short-term specialised courses, establishing a transparent ranking system for academic quality improvement and recognition, simplifying processes for new programme approvals, faculty recruitment, and infrastructure development, as well as granting universities autonomy and academic freedom.

The proposal also called for increased transparency and accountability in UGC operations and ensuring representation for private universities.

Additionally, it suggested simplifying the recruitment process for VCs, Pro-VCs, and Treasurers, ensuring qualifications-based appointments, establishing higher education as an economic driving force, allocating government land for campus construction, and providing low-interest loan arrangements.

Leaders of the APUB said implementing these reforms would strengthen the country's private higher education sector and help advance Bangladesh toward a knowledge-based economy.

UGC chairman Prof SMA Faiz said the UGC has already begun addressing most of the mentioned issues and will work to resolve them progressively, according to the press release.

Prof Mohammad Anwar Hossain said efforts are underway to ensure the participation and contribution of both public and private universities in various development projects, including research.