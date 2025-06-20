Assisting in polls: Army ready, but yet to receive govt instructions

The Bangladesh Army said it has not yet received any official instructions from the government to assist in the upcoming election duties.

However, the force is prepared to act promptly if and when directed by the government.

"We have not received any formal instruction regarding election deployment yet. But the Bangladesh Army will carry out its responsibilities as per government orders," said Colonel Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, colonel staff at the Army Headquarters, during a press briefing held at the Dhaka Cantonment yesterday.

The briefing focused on its recent nationwide operations, including anti-crime drives, Eid deployment, flood and disaster response, and law and order duties.

Over the past three weeks, the army recovered 56 illegal firearms and 990 rounds of ammunition, bringing the total (since August last year) to 9,667 firearms and 286,754 rounds of ammunition.

In the same period, 996 individuals involved in various criminal activities – including gang members, listed criminals, and drug traffickers – were arrested.

Since August last year, the army has arrested 15,262 suspects.

The army conducted a two-week-long special operation before and after Eid-ul-Azha to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during holiday travel. Troops were deployed at key highways, terminals, and transport hubs, where they monitored speeding, prevented overcharging, and tackled ticket black marketing.

The army arrested 452 drug dealers in the last three weeks, bringing the total to 5,476 since August last year.

Following heavy rainfall in Anwara upazila, Chattogram, which damaged a key embankment, the army immediately mobilised to repair it alongside locals, preventing flooding. In flood-hit Habiganj, troops from the 17th Infantry Division distributed food to marooned residents on Eid day.

Acting on information from mobile courts, the army shut down a chocolate factory in Mirpur and imposed a Tk 7 lakh fine over food safety violations.

The army continued its duties to maintain law and order in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. It also helped ensure security for foreign diplomats and missions, and during international events, such as the two recent football matches between Bangladesh and teams from Bhutan and Singapore held on June 4 and 10.

When asked about a recent incident in which a flag vendor was allegedly beaten by an army member during a football match, Col Shafiqul said, "It was an unfortunate and isolated event. We have since apologised to the individual and provided him with Tk 1 lakh in support to continue his business."

Regarding a report by the International Crisis Group that alleged Bangladesh security agencies were engaging with insurgent groups in the Rohingya camps, Col Shafiqul said, "We've seen the reports but do not have any further details to comment at this stage."

Reaffirming the army's commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and public safety, Col Shafiqul said troops are currently deployed in 62 districts, working in coordination with the interim government, local administration, and law enforcement agencies.

"Bangladesh Army will take firm action against any activities threatening public safety, including mob violence or attempts to destabilise peace," he concluded.