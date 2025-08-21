Assets worth Tk 500cr seized from kingpin: CID

The Criminal Investigation Department has seized about Tk 500 crore worth of assets belonging to Ruhul Amin Swapan, the alleged chief of a syndicate formed to send manpower to Malaysia.

In a press release issued yesterday, CID's Special Superintendent of Police (media) Jasim Uddin Khan said the agency's Financial Crime Division sought a court order to freeze the assets. Acting on the petition, the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court ordered the seizure.

Through his recruiting agency, Ruhul embezzled Tk 8,000 crore, which was spent on buying houses and land, according to the release. It accused him of money laundering.

The CID statement mentioned that Ruhul's recruiting agency, Catharsis International, owns 231 kathas of land in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area, Banani, and Uttara under seven separate deeds.

While the deed value of the land stands at Tk 15.55 crore, the market value of the land, including infrastructure built on them, has been estimated at Tk 500 crore.

The CID added that investigations are still underway against Ruhul and other members of the syndicate, and actions will be taken against them under the Money Laundering Act.

The development comes a month after the CID submitted a final report to a Dhaka court in another high-profile manpower trafficking probe involving influential individuals.

On July 15, the CID cleared a former expatriates' welfare minister, an ex-secretary, several former lawmakers, and over 100 recruiting agencies of allegations of human trafficking and money laundering in relation to the Malaysia recruitment process.

That clearance followed a request from the Malaysian government to either review or dismiss the cases.

In that case, the CID reported finding no evidence to substantiate the charges, stating that although agents had claimed to collect between Tk 4 and Tk 5 lakh from each worker, official documents showed the agreed recruitment cost was Tk 78,990.

The CID noted that no victims had filed formal complaints about overpayments.

However, the plaintiff, Altab Khan, rejected the findings and filed a no-confidence petition, alleging that the investigating officer had been influenced by the accused parties, which, he argued, compromised the probe.