Assess its contents to meet international standards: speakers

Speakers at a dialogue yesterday urged the authorities concerned to assess whether the contents of existing vocational education are in line with local development objectives and meet international standards.

They also called for a change in societal perspective on vocational education and urged parents to send children to pursue it.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue organised the event titled "The Role of Local Vocational and Technical Education Institutions in Creating Youth Employment Opportunities", in collaboration with the European Union, Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, and Eco-Social Development Organization, in Satkhira Sadar upazila.

Towfiqul Islam Khan, senior research fellow at CPD, delivered the keynote presentation at the programme.

Addressing the event, Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at CPD, said "The societal perspective on vocational education has not evolved yet. This remains a significant issue. Moreover, we need to evaluate whether the curriculum of vocational education programmes aligns with local development needs and international standards."

The speakers made several recommendations, including raising awareness about vocational education among citizens, establishing minimum wage standards, and facilitating internships for the trainees.

Chief guest of the programme, Ashrafuzzaman, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Land, recommended conducting training programmes for people of Sundarbans regions for development in fisheries and agriculture sectors.

Laila Parveen, a lawmaker from reserved seat for women, Moinul Islam Moin, additional district commissioner of Satkhira, and Shahjahan Kabir, district education officer in Satkhira, also spoke.

Prof Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of CPD, made the concluding remarks.