Aspiring migrant workers protest, demand action on South Korea recruitment delays

People aspiring to work in South Korea under the Employment Permit System (EPS) formed a human chain in front of the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry in Dhaka's Eskaton this morning.

They have been demanding immediate government intervention to resolve long-standing issues affecting nearly 21,000 registered workers.

The human chain began around 10:00am and continued as a five-member delegation engaged in talks with Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Ltd (BOESL).

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the ministry officials, which is expected to be forwarded to the chief adviser for consideration.

The memorandum cited delays and administrative irregularities in the EPS process, which includes the absence of proper rostering, inadequate monitoring, and a lack of effective measures by BOESL to secure placements for registered workers in Korean companies.

They warned that these inefficiencies were jeopardising their chances of employment and fuelling frustration among thousands of aspiring migrant workers.

The protesters placed nine demands through the memorandum includes reintegrating workers delisted since 2022 through diplomatic efforts, ensuring that those currently on the roster -- including 2023 entrants -- are not removed, and suspending all new recruitment circulars until at least 75 to 85 percent of existing rostered workers are sent to South Korea.

Other demands include deploying dedicated agents in each South Korean commercial zone to facilitate placements, introducing a transaction-free visa system with strict action against corruption, training workers for new sectors, and ensuring that visas for fisheries, construction, and shipbuilding sectors are exclusively allocated to rostered workers.

They also sought support from the embassy for job changes and a BOESL overhaul if inefficiencies persist.

The protesters stressed that urgent government and diplomatic intervention was essential to safeguard the futures of thousands of Bangladeshis who have invested time, money, and hope in the EPS programme.