Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed May 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Asked BTRC to close down all illegal news portals

Arafat tells JS
Staff Correspondent
Wed May 8, 2024 12:00 AM

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat told parliament yesterday that his ministry has requested BTRC to close down all unregistered online portals.

He said this while replying to a supplementary question from Awami League MP Feroz Ahammed Shapon from Satkhira-1.

Shapon said Bangladesh is flooded with yellow journalism. "Is there any control measure in this regard?" In response, Arafat said his ministry is working very closely on these issues.

He said journalists are saying that those who practice this type of yellow journalism have actually become a cause of loss for professional journalists.

"This demand is from the journalist community itself," he said.

|পরিবেশ

আলতাদীঘি সংস্কার: সমীক্ষা ছাড়াই কাটা হয়েছে হাজারের বেশি গাছ

পুনর্খনন ও সংস্কার প্রকল্পের তিন বছরে আলতাদীঘির মাঝের পুকুরসহ একটি ছায়াঘেরা সবুজ এলাকা মরুভূমির চেহারা পেয়েছে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিল্টনের আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রের সাময়িক দায়িত্ব নিয়েছে শামসুল হক ফাউন্ডেশন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
