Asked BTRC to close down all illegal news portals

Arafat tells JS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat told parliament yesterday that his ministry has requested BTRC to close down all unregistered online portals.

He said this while replying to a supplementary question from Awami League MP Feroz Ahammed Shapon from Satkhira-1.

Shapon said Bangladesh is flooded with yellow journalism. "Is there any control measure in this regard?" In response, Arafat said his ministry is working very closely on these issues.

He said journalists are saying that those who practice this type of yellow journalism have actually become a cause of loss for professional journalists.

"This demand is from the journalist community itself," he said.