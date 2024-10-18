Asif Nazrul seeks apology for price hike of essentials

Apologising to the people for the price hike of essential commodities, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the government is working hard and making joint efforts to improve the situation.

"We are working very hard [to resolve the issue]. We are working together," he said.

The law adviser made the remarks when Daily Manabzamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury wanted to know about the issue during a programme titled "Ajker Songbadpotro" hosted by Channel I late last night.

Asif Nazrul said the impact of the floods is reducing and the winter is approaching. "We expect the situation will improve to a great extent. In some areas, the situation has already started improving," he added.

The law adviser said it was a syndicate involved in importing commodities during the previous government.

He acknowledged that the syndicate is very powerful, noting that it is not that much easy.

The government is trying its best to deal with the issues of essential commodities, he said.

He also highlighted the steps taken so far to cool down the market, Asif said.