Asif Nazrul calls for judicial review of AL’s political future

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul today condemned AL's link to past atrocities, including the deaths and maiming of thousands of Bangladeshis during the mass movement.

He highlighted ongoing threats from the party's leadership under Sheikh Hasina, who, he claims, continues to incite violence from abroad.

"I don't think the people of Bangladesh will accept that this party will conduct any political programmes before trial," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

He raised concerns about the implications of allowing the party to operate politically, asking, "Will they do it to kill thousands more people?"

He criticised the party for attempting to mislead the public, saying, "After carrying out the massacre, they still try to mislead... threaten to harm people more if they get a chance."

He ultimately posed the question to the nation on whether this party should have political rights.

Emphasising the government's commitment to justice, Nazrul added, "The decision can be taken later through judicial process," leaving the ultimate decision regarding the party's political future in the hands of the populace.