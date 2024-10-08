Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman inspect ICT renovation work

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan today inspected renovation work underway on the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) premises today.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam received the two advisers when they reached there around 8:30am.

"The two advisers came here to inspect the renovation work that is going on here. Engineers of the Public Works Department were present during the time and briefed the two advisers about the work progress. The two advisers ordered them to finish the work as soon as possible," said Tajul.

The ICT is getting ready to hold the trial of barbaric crimes including murder, genocides and crimes against humanity committed by the government of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina during the anti-discrimination student movement.

The government has already reconstituted the prosecution and investigation agency of the ICT.