Asiatic 3Sixty supports flood relief efforts

The Asiatic 3Sixty family has come together to support those affected by the recent floods, contributing one day's salary to a relief fund, said a press release.

This effort was further amplified by matching contributions from the organisations under the Asiatic 3Sixty umbrella, effectively doubling the total amount collected.

The full donation has been handed over to the Chief Adviser's Relief Fund of the interim government. This fund will be used to provide essential supplies such as food, clean water, medical assistance, and other critical support to flood victims.