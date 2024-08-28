Bangladesh
Star Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Asiatic 3Sixty supports flood relief efforts

Star Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 12:00 AM

The Asiatic 3Sixty family has come together to support those affected by the recent floods, contributing one day's salary to a relief fund, said a press release.

This effort was further amplified by matching contributions from the organisations under the Asiatic 3Sixty umbrella, effectively doubling the total amount collected.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The full donation has been handed over to the Chief Adviser's Relief Fund of the interim government.   This fund will be used to provide essential supplies such as food, clean water, medical assistance, and other critical support to flood victims.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
গ্যাস সংকট, তবুও চালু হতে যাচ্ছে গ্যাসচালিত আরও ‍২ বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

নির্বাহী ক্ষমতা বাতিল, বিদ্যুৎ-গ্যাসের দাম নির্ধারিত হবে গণশুনানিতে

এই সংশোধনীর পরে সরকারের কোনো প্রতিষ্ঠান বিদ্যুৎ বা গ্যাসের দাম বাড়াতে চাইলে তাকে বিইআরসিতে প্রস্তাব দিতে হবে।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসকে এরদোয়ানের ফোন, বন্যার্তদের মানবিক সহায়তা দেবে তুরস্ক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification