ASI among 4 bullet-hit in Narsingdi clash

Four people including a policeman suffered bullet wounds in a clash in Narsingdi Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The incident took place around 11:30am at Najarpur, said Md Tanvir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

The injured are Joy Banik, assistant sub-inspector, Saiful Islam, Dawod Mona, and Faruk.

Mahmudul Kabir Bashar, resident medical officer at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said the four injured were released after treatment.

According to police and locals, there has been a longstanding dispute between two locals -- Ismail Hossain, vice-president of Najarpur union Awami League unit, and Shah Jahan Mona, former organising secretary of the same unit -- over establishing supremacy in Alipura area under Najarpur union.

Due to the dispute, their supporters locked into a clash yesterday.

Police rushed to the spot to control the situation but the four including ASI Banik suffered bullet wounds, the OC said. Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area, he added.

"No one filed any complaint yet. We are investigating the incident and will take further steps after the probe," he said.