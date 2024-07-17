Ashura today

Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), will be observed in the country today with due religious solemnity.

Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar-1446. This day is well-known as Ashura.

It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a "mourning and heartbreaking event", which has a special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.

Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates river in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazid forces.

Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is a shining example in the history of humanity.

The day is a public holiday.

On the eve of Ashura, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued separate messages, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The president hoped that the great teachings of Ashura would reflect in the lives of all.

The PM, in her message, termed Ashura a very mournful, significant, and glorious day.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portals publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

On the occasion, special prayers and discussions highlighting the significance of Ashura will be held at mosques and other places.