Ashulia industrial area: Full-fledged production yet to resume

Workers of 17 garment factories stage walkout

Normalcy has yet to return to the Ashulia industrial area despite the higher presence of law enforcement officials yesterday.

After two rounds of meetings with law enforcement agencies, local political leaders and leaders of various trade unions on Friday, the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association decided to open all garment factories from Saturday.

But thanks to worker protests from the morning, several factories remained shut.

In the Narsinghpur area on ​​Baipail-Abdullahpur road, the locus of unrest for the past few days, workers of 17 factories including Ananta Apparels and Al-Muslim staged a walkout.

Several workers of a factory of Al-Muslim Group in the Narsinghpur area told the correspondent that they left the factory after 11 am yesterday as their demands were not resolved by the owner.

The factory of Pearl Garments, a concern of EPIC Group in Palash Bari area of ​​Ashulia, was declared closed for the day as its workers continued their protests.

In the factories that were open, workers either left after punching the card or remained inside the premises but did not work.

However, there was no news of attack or vandalism in any factory or workers blocking any road, with the presence of industrial police, army, Border Guard Bangladesh and RAB personnel higher than normal.

"The atmosphere in the industrial area of ​​Ashulia was very normal yesterday than in previous days -- the workers did not create chaos on the roads," said Mohammad Sarwar Alam, the superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Three people were detained as they tried to create chaos in the industrial area, he added.