Ashrofa Imdad made CA's assistant press secretary

Ashrofa Imdad, senior information officer in the information department, has been made assistant press secretary to the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this end today.

According to the notification, Ashrofa Imdad will remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser's term or subject to his satisfaction from the date of his joining.

The order issued in the public interest will come into effect immediately, it added.

Prior to this, Ashrofa Imdad served as the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.