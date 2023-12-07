Ashrayan project: 100pc homeless families rehabilitated in 334 upazilas

With the aim of inclusive development, cent percent of landless-homeless families of 334 upazilas in 21 districts have been rehabilitated in the country under the Ashrayan project.

A total of 5, 55, 617 landless-homeless families were rehabilitated under this project from 1997 to July 2023, Asharyan-2 project director Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan told BSS.

Of them, 47, 210 families were resettled in the first phase from 1997 to 2002, 58, 703 families were resettled until the Ashrayan Project (Phase-2: 2002-2010), and 54,660 families were resettled the Ashrayan-2 Project (2010- 2022 June).

They were rehabilitated on the government and acquired land by constructing barrack houses.

Besides, 1, 53, 853 families who didn't have houses but land were given by constructing houses on the land.

Some 640 flats built in a multi-storied building in Khurushkul, Cox's Bazar were handed over free to climate refugee families, 600 specially designed houses for minority groups, 100 families affected by river erosion, and 1000 families affected by Cyclone Amphan have been rehabilitated.

On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, in order to implement the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that "None of Bangladesh will remain homeless", the programme to construct of semi-pucca single houses was undertaken to ensure the accommodation of all the landless and homeless people of the country through the Ashrayan project.

The goal of providing semi-pucca houses with land to all the landless and homeless people of the entire country was set in Mujib Barsho. As per the goal, two-room single houses were constructed for 2, 37, 707 landless-homeless-distressed families, 1,073 semi-pucca single houses were built after renovating old dilapidated barracks and 71 houses were built for rehabilitation of disabled families till FY 2022-23.

The project director also said that for the implementation of these activities, the guidelines for the implementation of the Ashrayan 2 project and the housing policy 2020 for all the landless and homeless people of the country have been formulated on the occasion of Mujib Centenary.

He said that Sheikh Hasina's government has taken various activities to bring the underprivileged people of the society to the mainstream of development through this project.

In this continuation of inclusive development, all upazilas in 21 districts including Madaripur, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Manikganj and Rajbari of Dhaka Division; Mymensingh and Sherpur of Mymensingh Division; Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon of Rangpur Division; Naogaon, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna and Chapainawabganj of Rajshahi Division; Chuadanga, Magura and Kushtia of Khulna division and Pirojpur and Jhalokathi of Barishal district have been completely freed from landless and homeless.